Momentum 6 Partners: Altcoins may usher in a strong cycle of 1 to 2 months, and Bitcoin is expected to exceed $150,000

PANews reported on July 16 that Dennis Liu, general partner of Momentum 6, said that after Bitcoin broke through $123,000, altcoins may usher in a 1-2 month window for catch-up gains. In addition, he said that Bitcoin is expected to hit the $150,000 mark.

He reviewed Bitcoin's performance after several key breakthroughs in the past, such as the rise from 30,000 to 44,000, 455,000 to 71,000, and from 71,000 to 105,000 after Trump's victory. After each big rise, altcoins usually have a chance to rise rapidly for 3 to 5 weeks.

Currently, payment tokens such as XRP, XLM, HBAR, etc. have begun to rise, while large-cap currencies such as BNB, LINK, ADA are still at a low level and may become the next target of capital rotation. In addition, Solana ecology and emerging projects such as SUI and APTOS are also worth paying attention to.

He reminded investors to focus on blue-chip coins and coins that have not yet been launched, and to be cautious and avoid blindly chasing the rise or being greedy. It is expected that if Bitcoin reaches $150,000, the top 20 coins by market value may collectively rise.

