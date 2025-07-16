Tokenization Company Midas Launches Two New DeFi Products on Etherlink

PANews reported on July 16 that according to CoinDesk, the financial tokenization platform Midas launched two new DeFi structured products on the Ethereum compatible chain Etherlink: mMEV (arbitrage and market neutral strategy) and mRe7YIELD (diversified DeFi income strategy). The two products are managed by MEV Capital and Re7 Capital respectively, providing compliant self-custodial investment channels in the form of ERC-20 tokens. Midas' previously launched mBASIS and mTBILL products have accumulated a total locked value of US$11 million on Etherlink. The new product continues its model, allowing investors to obtain complex strategy exposure through a single on-chain transaction, avoiding multi-level intermediaries and regional regulatory barriers. At present, the platform's structured products are mainly aimed at institutional investors, and the threshold for retail users to participate may be further lowered in the future.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.