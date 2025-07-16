Canadian listed company Super Copper Corp plans to allocate 20% of its reserve funds to Bitcoin

PANews reported on July 16 that according to an official announcement, Canadian listed company Super Copper Corp has begun to incorporate Bitcoin into its fund reserve strategy, and plans to allocate up to 20% of its reserve funds to Bitcoin as a means of storing value.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.