GENIUS Act clears House vote, stablecoin law could pass this week

Crypto.news
2025/07/17 04:21
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03752-2.13%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.01376-17.13%

The landmark stablecoin legislation, the GENIUS Act, could be on Trump’s desk by the end of the week.

Key stablecoin legislation finally obtained a procedural green light, but with no support from Democrats. On Wednesday, July 16, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 215–211 to advance the GENIUS Act. If the act passes in the next vote, it could reach President Donald Trump’s desk before the end of the week.

Alongside the legislation on stablecoins, lawmakers also agreed to push forward the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act. The so-called Clarity Act would introduce a comprehensive framework for digital asset regulation. Specifically, it outlines the jurisdictions between the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The procedural bill, which allowed debate on the legislation to proceed, obtained support from Republican representatives after they resolved internal disagreements. Ahead of the vote, President Donald Trump stated that key legislators had agreed to support the bill. However, not a single Democratic representative supported the motion to proceed.

Republicans block the Genesis Act over CBDCs

Earlier in the week, legislators blocked the GENIUS Act and the Clarity Act in a 196–223 vote, largely due to divisions within the Republican camp. Notably, members of the House Freedom Caucus, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, Chip Roy, and Michael Cloud, voted against the bill.

Rep. Greene expressed particular concern over the GENIUS Act. She stated that the act might allow for the creation of a national stablecoin, which could serve as a central bank digital currency. Specifically, she cited concerns over digital freedom and surveillance as the reason that CBDCs should not be allowed in the U.S.

https://twitter.com/RepMTG/status/1945489682411753902

Greene stated that unless the GENIUS Act banned CBDCs directly, she would not vote for it. Still, the House is also advancing the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, which directly prohibits the U.S. government from issuing programmable money.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) released its financial results report for the period ending June 30, 2025, which disclosed:
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1944+18.39%
Amp
AMP$0.003424-3.46%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.692-1.04%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 17:01
Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to on-chain analyst Ali, Santiment data showed that the number of daily active addresses on Ethereum soared to 841,100, the highest level in
ALI
ALI$0.00578+7.43%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:43
SYRUP price target: $1 in sight as SyrupUSDC targets $1b milestone

SYRUP price target: $1 in sight as SyrupUSDC targets $1b milestone

Maple Finance’s token extended its rally for a fourth consecutive day as momentum behind its yield-generating stablecoin continued to build. Maple Finance (SYRUP) price rose to a high of $0.6180, its highest point since November last year. It has jumped…
Oasis
ROSE$0.02353-2.20%
Maple Finance
SYRUP$0.40183-1.30%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01471-5.46%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/25 20:55

Trending News

More

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

SYRUP price target: $1 in sight as SyrupUSDC targets $1b milestone

Trump's second son Eric Trump: Once again, buy BTC and ETH on dips

Securitize: BlackRock's BUIDL Fund has paid out over $62.5 million in dividends to date