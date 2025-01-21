Crazy weekend: Crypto’s Solana moment in 10 charts

PANews
2025/01/21 13:22

Author: Ignas , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

This past weekend was probably the craziest weekend in crypto. Here are 10 charts to help you understand:

Record DEX trading volumes:

The Solana network DEX transaction volume reached 27 billion US dollars, far exceeding ETH's 5 billion US dollars.

Crazy weekend: Crypto's Solana moment in 10 charts

DEX trading volume on Solana jumped from an average of approximately $5 billion to $27 billion, a 5.4x increase.

Crazy weekend: Crypto's Solana moment in 10 charts

As a result, DEX’s share of CEX spot trading volume reached an all-time high of 19%.

Price discovery happens on DEXs, not CEXs.

Crazy weekend: Crypto's Solana moment in 10 charts

Funds flowed from Arbitrum to Solana, ETH, and Base.

The Solana network saw a net inflow of $153 million, while Arbitrum lost $405 million in the week.

Crazy weekend: Crypto's Solana moment in 10 charts

The following figure is another way to visualize Solana traffic.

DeBridge analysis shows that about $300 million is flowing into Solana each week, mainly from Ethereum, Base, and Arbitrum.

Solana’s outflows reached approximately $140 million.

Crazy weekend: Crypto's Solana moment in 10 charts

Phantom reports more than 8 million requests per minute.

Phantom users traded $1.25 billion in volume, with 10 million transactions.

Assuming Phantom’s current rate is 0.85%, the swap fee is $10.6 million.

On the day the TRUMP coin was launched, SOL recorded its largest single-day increase against ETH since 2021. The 25% increase further hit the morale of the Ethereum community and increased pressure on internal reforms of the Ethereum Foundation. Crazy weekend: Crypto's Solana moment in 10 charts

However, not all is good for Solana:

  • Average cost increased 20 times
  • Many people simply cannot complete the transaction

Crazy weekend: Crypto's Solana moment in 10 charts

High fees are very beneficial for SOL stakers.

A total of $57 million in fees were paid, but the majority were $33 million in priority fees and $23.5 million in Jito Tips ( Jito verification tips).

Crazy weekend: Crypto's Solana moment in 10 charts

Importantly, SOL destroyed a record amount of approximately $16.7 million.

Don’t use “ultra-sound money” as an excuse, because weekend destruction accounts for 81% of SOL issuance, which is much higher than daily.

The following figure shows the Solana destruction rate:

Crazy weekend: Crypto's Solana moment in 10 charts

Overall, it was a wild weekend for Solana, with TRUMP, MELANIA, and SOL dominating the market. Meanwhile, sentiment on ETH turned negative again.

Crazy weekend: Crypto's Solana moment in 10 charts

Related reading: Trump family is making a comeback! The market value of "First Lady Coin" MELANIA has exceeded 10 billion in a short period of time, and the details of multiple tokens have caused market controversy

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Can XYZVerse beat Doge and SHIB? 17% burn rate, sports partnerships fuel a 30× target

Can XYZVerse beat Doge and SHIB? 17% burn rate, sports partnerships fuel a 30× target

XYZVerse targets Doge and SHIB with token burn, sports deals, and buzz of a potential 30x surge. #partnercontent
Fuel
FUEL$0.00699-1.82%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001196-1.72%
DOGE
DOGE$0.19708-4.73%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.007114-1.02%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01463-4.50%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 23:14
Kugler's surprise resignation could speed up Trump's selection of the next Fed chairman

Kugler's surprise resignation could speed up Trump's selection of the next Fed chairman

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Board Governor Kugler's sudden resignation on Friday presents US President Trump with an opportunity to fill the Fed vacancy
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.671-1.43%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 23:11
Over the past hour, the entire network has experienced a liquidation of over $20 million, mainly due to long orders.

Over the past hour, the entire network has experienced a liquidation of over $20 million, mainly due to long orders.

PANews reported on August 2 that according to Coinglass data, the total network liquidation reached US$20.038 million in the past hour, of which long positions liquidated US$18.7707 million and short
Share
PANews2025/08/02 22:54

Trending News

More

Can XYZVerse beat Doge and SHIB? 17% burn rate, sports partnerships fuel a 30× target

Kugler's surprise resignation could speed up Trump's selection of the next Fed chairman

Over the past hour, the entire network has experienced a liquidation of over $20 million, mainly due to long orders.

The floating profit of &quot;insider whales&quot; has reached a new high, with the current cumulative floating profit exceeding US$7.207 million

Hong Kong Monetary Authority: Beware of fake stablecoin licensing scams. Holders of unregulated stablecoins bear their own risks.