Federal Reserve Beige Book: Economic outlook is neutral to slightly pessimistic

PANews reported on July 17 that the Federal Reserve Beige Book: Economic activity grew slightly from the end of May to the beginning of July. The economic outlook is neutral to slightly pessimistic, with only two regions expecting economic activity to grow, while other regions expect economic activity to remain flat or slightly weaken. Prices rose across regions, with seven regions describing price growth as mild and five regions describing it as moderate, and the overall situation is basically consistent with the previous report.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.