Base chain introduces Flashblocks, reducing block time to 200 milliseconds

PANews
2025/07/17 09:38

PANews reported on July 17 that the Base chain launched Flashblocks technology, which shortened the block generation time from 2 seconds to 200 milliseconds, making it the fastest EVM chain currently.

