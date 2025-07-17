Trump announces more than $90 billion investment to make Pennsylvania an AI hub

PANews reported on July 17 that according to The Verge , former US President Trump announced at the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit that the total investment from private enterprises exceeded $ 90 billion, aiming to promote Pennsylvania as a center for artificial intelligence, technology and energy. The investment includes Blackstone 's $ 25 billion data center and energy infrastructure projects in Northeast Pennsylvania, First Energy's announced $ 15 billion expansion plan, and billions of dollars in investment from energy companies such as Enbridge , Equinor , and Capital Power . In addition, Google plans to invest $ 25 billion in data centers and AI infrastructure in the PJM region over the next two years, and Amazon also reiterated that it will invest $ 20 billion in Pennsylvania to expand cloud computing and AI innovation.

