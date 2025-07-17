Trump Media Group registers two AI trademarks for the Truth Social platform

2025/07/17 14:11
Trump Media and Technology Group is moving ahead with plans to integrate artificial intelligence on the Truth Social platform, having filed two related trademarks.

A press release issued by the company on Wednesday confirmed applications for “Truth Social AI” and “Truth Social AI Search,” signalling the group’s intent to develop AI-based features for its platform.

According to Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes, the AI initiative is designed to position Truth Social as a source of “reliable information, non-woke news, and entertainment.” The company did not disclose specific product details or a timeline for rollout.

The filings mark Trump Media’s latest attempt to broaden its digital offerings beyond social networking. While other platforms have adopted AI for translation, content recommendation, and customer support, it remains unclear how Truth Social’s AI system will function or generate revenue.

As of January 2025, Truth Social reported having 6.3 million users. However, user numbers have fluctuated over the past year and remain small compared to major competitors such as Facebook, which had 3.1 billion monthly active users in 2023.

Trump Media shares closed 5.5% higher on Wednesday, outperforming the broader Nasdaq index. The stock had fallen sharply earlier in the year but showed a brief recovery following the announcement.

Despite the rally, the company continues to face financial challenges. Trump Media posted a net loss of $31.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, with quarterly revenue of $8.8 million. Most of that income came from advertising, with limited diversification in revenue streams.

The AI effort is one of several initiatives launched in recent months through which the company aims to enhance shareholder value.

Trump Media recently raised $2.3 billion through stock sales and convertible notes. The capital is earmarked to support the company’s expansion, including a plan to establish a Bitcoin-funded treasury.

In addition to acquiring Bitcoin, the company has filed multiple applications with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds. These include proposals for a Truth Social Bitcoin ETF, a dual Bitcoin-Ethereum ETF, and a separate “blue chip” crypto ETF featuring altcoins such as Solana, Cronos, and XRP.

Although the company has been exploring new avenues for growth, it has cautioned investors about its financial outlook. In its latest quarterly report, Trump Media said it expects to incur significant losses as it scales its streaming and infrastructure operations.

