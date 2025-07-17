NCA insider busted for stealing £4.4 crypto seized from Silk Road

Crypto.news
2025/07/17 18:08
Bitcoin
BTC$113,711.33-1.22%

A former National Crime Agency officer has been jailed for stealing 50 BTC seized during the investigation of Silk Road 2.0, exploiting his insider access to access the funds.

Paul Chowles, 42, a former NCA officer, has been jailed for 5.5 years after stealing 50 Bitcoin (BTC), worth just over £59,000 at the time, and now valued at over £4.4 million. Chowles exploited his privileged access during a major 2014 investigation into Silk Road 2.0, a darknet marketplace that was spun up after the FBI shut down the original Silk Road marketplace.

Chowles was responsible for extracting data and cryptocurrency from devices seized from Silk Road 2.0 administrator Thomas White. In May 2017, he quietly transferred 50 of the 97 seized Bitcoins from a “retirement wallet” using private keys found on White’s device.

The theft went unnoticed for years and was initially blamed on Thomas White himself. Investigators assumed he had accessed the wallet, given his technical knowledge. By late 2021, the missing 50 BTC was written off as untraceable.

The breakthrough came in 2022 when White, now released from prison, told Merseyside Police he believed someone inside the NCA had taken the Bitcoin because only NCA officers had access to the wallet’s private keys, which triggered a new investigation.

Investigators then partnered with blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis to trace the flow of the stolen Bitcoin. Despite Chowles using Bitcoin Fog, a mixing service known for obfuscating crypto transactions, Chainalysis’s advanced tools successfully mapped the complex transaction trail across multiple wallets.

NCA insider busted for stealing £4.4 crypto seized from Silk Road - 1

Using Chainalysis Reactor, investigators visualized the movement of the funds through various stages of laundering, eventually linking the transactions back to Chowles’s accounts. They also uncovered a “default wallet” holding about 30 BTC that had remained dormant for nearly five years. Private keys to this wallet were recovered from a device found during the police search of Chowles’s residence.

Chowles pleaded guilty in May 2025 to theft, transferring criminal property, and concealing criminal property. He was dismissed from the NCA shortly before sentencing.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to official data, Circle issued approximately 5.4 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 6.4 billion USDC in the seven days ending July 31st, reducing
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002+0.02%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 13:07
Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

PANews 8月2日消息，据链上分析师余烬监测，[四战 ETH 75% 胜率鲸鱼] 在 3 小时前继续加仓空了 2 万枚 ETH，其做空 ETH 目前已经浮盈 750 万美元。该鲸鱼在 7/28 以 3,843 美元的价格做空 2 万枚 ETH，成功的做对了方向有了 750 万美元的浮盈。今天凌晨其以 3,535 美元的价格又加仓空了 2 万枚 ETH。目前仓位情况：15x 空
Ethereum
ETH$3,472.8-5.01%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:57
The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.

The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to an announcement from the Cyberspace Administration of China, serious security issues with Nvidia's computing chips have recently been exposed. Previously, US lawmakers
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:03

Trending News

More

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.

According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

BTC突破114000美元，日内下跌 1.16%