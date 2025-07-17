How SpacePay Earned Its Spot as the Top Underpriced Altcoin of 2025

99Bitcoins
2025/07/17 14:42
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00804+5.51%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00093-30.07%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01783-3.41%

Cryptos come and go, but every now and then, one catches attention for actually solving problems people face every day. SpacePay, a London-based fintech startup, lets businesses accept crypto payments through their existing card machines without buying new equipment.

The project has pulled in over $1.1 million during its presale, with $SPY tokens selling for $0.003181 each. With numbers like these and a practical use case, it’s worth taking a closer look at why SpacePay might be flying under the radar.

SpacePay Tackles Real Payment Headaches

Anyone who’s tried to pay with crypto at a physical store knows the struggle. Most merchants won’t accept it because of price swings and complicated setup processes. SpacePay figured out a way around these issues that actually makes sense.

Here’s how it works: customers can pay using any of 325 different crypto wallets, but merchants get paid instantly in regular money. No waiting around wondering if Bitcoin will crash before the payment clears. The system only charges 0.5% in fees, which beats what most credit card processors demand.

The really smart part is how SpacePay plugs into the card machines businesses already have. Instead of asking shop owners to learn new systems or buy expensive equipment, it works with their existing Android-based terminals through a simple software update.

A coffee shop owner can start accepting crypto payments tomorrow without changing anything about how they normally operate.

Why the $SPY Token Actually Matters

Most crypto projects create tokens just because they can. SpacePay’s $SPY token serves actual purposes that benefit holders in concrete ways. $SPY holders can vote on important platform choices, which gives them a say in where the project heads next.

What makes $SPY different is that holders get a cut of the profits. When SpacePay makes money, token holders get a cut. It’s like owning a tiny piece of the business that pays dividends. Monthly airdrops reward active community members, and early access to new features gives holders first dibs on platform updates.

The token economics make sense too. Out of 34 billion total tokens, 20% goes to public sale, 17% rewards users, and the rest gets divided between development, partnerships, and marketing. This setup ensures the project has enough resources to grow while keeping the community involved.

Visit SpacePay Presale

SpacePay’s Position as Top Underpriced Altcoin of 2025

Several things make SpacePay stand out in a crowded field of crypto projects. First, it already works. While other projects promise future solutions, SpacePay has built a working product that businesses can use today. The team also focuses on following regulations, which builds trust with merchants who worry about legal issues.

The market opportunity is huge. Over 400 million people worldwide use cryptocurrency, and that number keeps growing. SpacePay positions itself to capture this demand by making crypto payments as easy as swiping a credit card.

At $0.003181 per token, $SPY trades at early-stage prices before most people know about it. The presale uses a tiered pricing system where costs increase at each stage. It rewards early supporters with better deals. This approach has already worked well, which brings in over $1.1 million from investors who see the potential.

Technical Solutions That Work

What sets SpacePay apart isn’t flashy marketing or complicated tech jargon – it’s building something that actually works. The team built strong security features and real-time monitoring without making it feel like rocket science. They chose decentralized systems because nobody wants their payment processor going down when they need it most.

Getting SpacePay to work with existing card machines wasn’t easy. Most crypto payment companies expect merchants to throw out their current setup and start from scratch. SpacePay’s developers spent months figuring out how to plug into what’s already there. The result? Shop owners can accept crypto without learning new systems or confusing their staff.

Customers can pay with popular coins like ETH, BNB, MATIC, and USDT, but merchants don’t have to worry about which one they’re getting. Everything converts to regular money instantly. When Bitcoin has a bad day, the bakery down the street still gets exactly what they expected for that morning coffee.

How to Join the SpacePay Presale

Anyone curious about SpacePay can jump into the presale without much hassle. The process works whether you’re already into crypto or just getting started. Crypto users can pay with ETH, BNB, USDT, or several other options. Those new to digital currencies can use their bank cards instead.

The steps are pretty simple: head to SpacePay’s website, connect your wallet (or use your card), choose how much you want to spend, and you’re done.

JOIN THE SPACEPAY ($SPY) PRESALE NOW

Website    |    (X) Twitter    |  Telegram

The post How SpacePay Earned Its Spot as the Top Underpriced Altcoin of 2025 appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to official data, Circle issued approximately 5.4 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 6.4 billion USDC in the seven days ending July 31st, reducing
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002+0.03%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 13:07
The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.

The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to an announcement from the Cyberspace Administration of China, serious security issues with Nvidia's computing chips have recently been exposed. Previously, US lawmakers
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:03
According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

PANews 8月2日消息，据官方消息，纳斯达克上市公司 ATA Creativity Global（Nasdaq: AACG）宣布与由 Babylon 基金会作为 LP 领投的 Baby BTC Strategic Capital 签署协议，后者将以 1 亿美元总额控股 ATA，包括 3000 万美元新股与 7000 万美元认股权证，并重组董事会。 ATA 将转型为全球首个专注BTCFi生态的上市平台，深度与 Babylon项目合作（当前 BTC 质押4.5万枚）。公司还将大规模收购 Baby 代币，对标Baby 1亿多美元流通市值，打造“BTCFi
Bitcoin
BTC$113,711.32-1.22%
Babylon
BABY$0.05928+7.91%
BTCFI
BTCFI$0.00001845-19.74%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 12:33

Trending News

More

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.

According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

BTC突破114000美元，日内下跌 1.16%

<p>PANews reported on August 2nd that the giant whale &quot;The White Whale&quot; posted on the X platform: &quot;Many people are concerned about how I am doing after the market's 'bloodbath&#