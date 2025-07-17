GM Vietnam 2025 will combine Web3 and the country’s culture

2025/07/17 20:32
GOMBLE
  • The Southeast Asian blockchain event GM Vietnam 2025 is scheduled for early August in Hanoi.
  • The organizers announced the expectation of more than 20,000 participants and 200 speakers.
  • The event will be supported by the National Cybersecurity Association of Vietnam.

The GM Vietnam 2025 conference will take place on 1-2 August 2025, which promises to be the largest Web3 event in Southeast Asia. This is stated in a press release shared by the event organizers with Incrypted.

The venue will be the National Convention Centre in Hanoi, and Kyros Ventures and SSID will be co-organizers.

More than 20,000 attendees, 30 interactive stands, and over 200 speakers from all over the world are expected to participate in the following panels:

  • Artificial Intelligence and Web3;
  • DePIN infrastructure;
  • Zero-knowledge proof technologies.

The organizers aim to go beyond the classic blockchain event format. GM Vietnam 2025 is a combination of technology, culture, and community, where “culture meets code.”

The press release noted that the choice of Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, with its rich history and rapidly growing technological potential, was ideal for in-depth discussions on blockchain policy, Web3 frameworks, and the country’s digital economy. The conference atmosphere will combine modern developments with Vietnamese identity.

In parallel, the city will host related events that will create opportunities for networking between investors, developers, startup founders, artists, and students, the organizers noted.

In addition, the conference will host the final of the official hackathon.

A new feature of GM Vietnam 2025 will be Treasure Hunt, the largest challenge for the community, where:

  • Each participant earns points for interacting with stands, participating in panels, mini-games and tasks via the app;
  • The rating is updated in real time;
  • The 100 most active participants will receive exclusive awards from a prize pool of over VND300 million (almost $12,000 at the time of writing);
  • Additionally, souvenirs and gifts from sponsors and merchandise are raffled off.

Meanwhile, the National Cybersecurity Association of Vietnam (NCA), the country’s leading digital security regulator, has taken patronage of the event.

Registration is open and tickets are available here.

Registration is open and tickets are available here.

