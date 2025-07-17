Crypto Week survives scare as House members scramble to advance procedural motion in a 217–212 vote

Fxstreet
2025/07/17 13:10
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,014434-14,01%
WINK
WIN$0,00005655-2,44%
  • House lawmakers passed a procedural motion to move several crypto bills to the floor for deliberation after hours of debate.
  • The development follows a dispute among Republican lawmakers over the merging of the CLARITY and Anti-CBDC Surveillance bills.
  • The GENIUS and CLARITY bills could receive a floor vote on Thursday after the Anti-CBDC bill was attached to the NDAA Act.

House Republicans scrambled to win over holdouts on Wednesday to pass a procedural motion for several crypto bills by a vote of 217–212. The longest House vote in history, which lasted nearly ten hours, will see the GENIUS and CLARITY bills head to the floor for final passage deliberations on Thursday.

House lawmakers pass procedural motion to keep Crypto Week hopes alive

The House Crypto Week faced a crucial test again on Wednesday after lawmakers scrambled to pass a procedural motion that would allow the GENIUS, CLARITY, and Anti-CBDC Surveillance bills to move forward. After lingering for nearly 10 hours, in what became the longest vote in the House, the procedural motion passed by a vote of 217–212, marking success in Republican efforts to bring the bills to the floor for final passage.

https://x.com/HouseDailyPress/status/1945680877196906923

The success came after most Republicans reversed their previous stance from a "no" to a "yes" within a few hours.

The development shook crypto community members, who had anticipated swift engagement from lawmakers after Tuesday's failed effort.

Through an initial 215–211 vote on Wednesday, lawmakers narrowly approved reconsideration of the procedural motion for the bills, but debates in the House stalled progress on the vote.

The setback came after nine Republicans initially withheld support, pushing for the CLARITY and Anti-CBDC Surveillance State bills to be joined into one. Insiders noted that joining both bills was part of a deal between former President Trump and 12 GOP lawmakers during a meeting late Tuesday. The agreement was expected to secure their backing for the procedural vote.

"It looks like some of the 12 Republicans who voted no yesterday [Tuesday] — but flipped to yes after meeting with Trump last night — did so on the promise that strong anti-CBDC language would be added to CLARITY, since GENIUS isn't open for amendments'" wrote Crypto in America's Eleanor Terret on X.

This comes after lawmakers initially attempted to bring the three crypto bills to the House floor for final deliberation on Tuesday. The attempt failed in a 196-223 vote, with 12 Republicans voting against the motion.

GOP members who initially refused to support the motion cited concerns over a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and the lack of a combined legislative package.

However, efforts to merge the market structure bill with the Anti-CBDC legislation also faced pushback from Republicans who wrote the CLARITY Act. This group expressed that merging the bills could make it difficult for CLARITY to pass, as the inclusion of anti-CBDC language could force Democrats to withdraw their support.

"The authors and a handful of other Financial Services Committee members have made it clear they believe adding anti-CBDC provisions to CLARITY [...] could jeopardize the bipartisan market structure legislation," Terret added.

After several meetings, Rep. Tom Emmer said the Anti-CBDC bill will be added to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

"Attaching our Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act to the NDAA will ensure unelected bureaucrats are NEVER allowed to trade Americans' financial privacy for a CCP-style surveillance tool," said Majority Whip Tom Emmer in an X post.

The GENIUS and CLARITY bills could be set for a floor vote as early as Thursday for final passage.

The GENIUS bill specifically targets the regulation of stablecoins, while the CLARITY bill, also known as the market structure bill, aims to provide clear guidance for the broader cryptocurrency market. The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State bill, on the other hand, aims to restrict the Federal Reserve (Fed) from developing, issuing, or using a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) for monetary purposes.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to official data, Circle issued approximately 5.4 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 6.4 billion USDC in the seven days ending July 31st, reducing
USDCoin
USDC$1,0002+0,03%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 13:07
The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.

The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to an announcement from the Cyberspace Administration of China, serious security issues with Nvidia's computing chips have recently been exposed. Previously, US lawmakers
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:03
According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

PANews 8月2日消息，据官方消息，纳斯达克上市公司 ATA Creativity Global（Nasdaq: AACG）宣布与由 Babylon 基金会作为 LP 领投的 Baby BTC Strategic Capital 签署协议，后者将以 1 亿美元总额控股 ATA，包括 3000 万美元新股与 7000 万美元认股权证，并重组董事会。 ATA 将转型为全球首个专注BTCFi生态的上市平台，深度与 Babylon项目合作（当前 BTC 质押4.5万枚）。公司还将大规模收购 Baby 代币，对标Baby 1亿多美元流通市值，打造“BTCFi
Bitcoin
BTC$113 711,32-1,22%
Babylon
BABY$0,05928+7,91%
BTCFI
BTCFI$0,00001845-19,74%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 12:33

Trending News

More

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.

According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

BTC突破114000美元，日内下跌 1.16%

<p>PANews reported on August 2nd that the giant whale &quot;The White Whale&quot; posted on the X platform: &quot;Many people are concerned about how I am doing after the market's 'bloodbath&#