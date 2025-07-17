Plasma officially launches XPL public sale, token economic model announced

According to PANews on July 17, the stablecoin Layer2 network Plasma officially announced that the public sale of its token XPL has started and will last until 9:00 a.m. EST on July 28. In addition, the token economic model of XPL has also been announced, with a total supply of 10 billion tokens. The specific distribution plan is as follows:
- 10% will be allocated for the public sale. XPL for non-US buyers will be fully unlocked when the Plasma public mainnet beta is launched; XPL for US buyers will be locked for 12 months and will be fully unlocked on July 28, 2026.
- 40% is allocated to the ecosystem and growth, of which 8% will be unlocked immediately upon the launch of the mainnet beta, and 32% will be unlocked monthly in proportion over the three years after the launch of the mainnet beta.
- The team is allocated 25%, of which 1/3 will be unlocked one year after the public launch of the mainnet beta version, and the remaining 2/3 will be unlocked monthly in proportion over the next two years.
- Investors are allocated 25%, and the unlocking schedule is the same as the team.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.