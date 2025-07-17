Analysis: Bitcoin falls after hitting record high, raising questions about momentum sustainability

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Jinshi, data showed that the cryptocurrency Ethereum outperformed its more well-known counterpart Bitcoin, rising to a six-month high of $3,478.97. David Morrison, an analyst at the financial technology company Trade Nation, said in a report that Bitcoin has shown signs of falling back after hitting an all-time high of $123,153 on Monday. He pointed out that traders who hope to profit from further gains in Bitcoin are frustrated by Bitcoin's failure to rise above $120,000. This "raises the question: Can Bitcoin's upward momentum continue without a new catalyst?"

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.