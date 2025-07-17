BSTR joins Bitcoin treasury arms race with 30,021 BTC and Wall Street backing

Crypto.news
2025/07/17 23:57
Bitcoin
BTC$113,729.19-1.25%
SQUID MEME
GAME$40.3181+15.35%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00807+6.60%

Strategy and other publicly traded BTC holders now have serious competition. With a Cantor-backed SPAC, a $1.5 billion PIPE, and a founding team led by Bitcoin pioneer Adam Back, BSTR is entering the corporate Bitcoin game with a balance sheet most crypto firms can only dream of.

According to a press release dated July 17, Bitcoin Standard Treasury (BSTR) has entered a definitive agreement to go public via a merger with Cantor Equity Partners I, a SPAC affiliated with Cantor Fitzgerald.

The deal will launch BSTR with 30,021 Bitcoins (BTC) on its balance sheet, positioning it as the fourth-largest public Bitcoin treasury globally, with up to $1.5 billion in fiat-denominated PIPE financing.

The company will be led by cryptographer and Blockstream co-founder Dr. Adam Back, with former public pension fund allocator Sean Bill serving as CIO. Upon closing, BSTR will trade on Nasdaq under its own ticker, pending customary approvals and shareholder consent.

The move signals a maturation in how institutions approach Bitcoin. Beyond being just a speculative asset, the original cryptocurrency is now viewed as a foundation for entirely new financial infrastructures.

A Bitcoin-native blueprint for capital markets

While firms like Michael Saylor’s Strategy helped define the corporate Bitcoin treasury model, BSTR appears to be charting an entirely different course. Rather than simply holding Bitcoin as a reserve asset, the company aims to build a full-stack financial platform native to BTC, from in-kind yield strategies to capital markets products and sovereign advisory services.

Per the press release, BSTR will not benchmark itself against dollar-denominated metrics. Instead, it plans to measure success in Bitcoin per share, an approach that frames BTC not as a hedge or speculative asset but as the foundational unit of modern balance sheet design. The model reflects a deeper integration of Bitcoin into institutional strategy, one that views the protocol not just as a store of value, but as a financial substrate.

BSTR’s capital structure underscores this shift. The company secured up to $1.5 billion in PIPE financing, including equity, convertible notes, and the first-ever preferred round announced in a Bitcoin treasury SPAC deal.

Perhaps more telling is that a portion of the raise, 5,021 BTC to be exact, was funded directly by long-time Bitcoin holders in-kind, marking the first PIPE of its kind in public markets. On top of that, the founding team is contributing 25,000 BTC at listing. These commitments, priced at a fixed $10 per share, give the firm immediate scale and a degree of treasury credibility few public companies can match.

Cantor Fitzgerald’s involvement lends institutional credibility to this experiment. The firm isn’t just a SPAC sponsor; it’s a 79-year-old Wall Street institution with a history of bridging niche assets and mainstream finance. Its backing signals that Bitcoin treasuries are evolving beyond corporate speculation into a legitimate capital markets category. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to official data, Circle issued approximately 5.4 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 6.4 billion USDC in the seven days ending July 31st, reducing
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002+0.03%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 13:07
The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.

The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to an announcement from the Cyberspace Administration of China, serious security issues with Nvidia's computing chips have recently been exposed. Previously, US lawmakers
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:03
According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

PANews 8月2日消息，据官方消息，纳斯达克上市公司 ATA Creativity Global（Nasdaq: AACG）宣布与由 Babylon 基金会作为 LP 领投的 Baby BTC Strategic Capital 签署协议，后者将以 1 亿美元总额控股 ATA，包括 3000 万美元新股与 7000 万美元认股权证，并重组董事会。 ATA 将转型为全球首个专注BTCFi生态的上市平台，深度与 Babylon项目合作（当前 BTC 质押4.5万枚）。公司还将大规模收购 Baby 代币，对标Baby 1亿多美元流通市值，打造“BTCFi
Bitcoin
BTC$113,711.32-1.22%
Babylon
BABY$0.05928+7.91%
BTCFI
BTCFI$0.00001845-19.74%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 12:33

Trending News

More

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.

According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

BTC突破114000美元，日内下跌 1.16%

<p>PANews reported on August 2nd that the giant whale &quot;The White Whale&quot; posted on the X platform: &quot;Many people are concerned about how I am doing after the market's 'bloodbath&#