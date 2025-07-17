Cosmos Hub halts plans to launch EVM platform

PANews reported on July 17 that Cosmos shared its product updates and future plans since this year on the X platform. The team said it will suspend plans to launch the EVM platform on the Cosmos Hub and will re-evaluate the relevant path, but will continue to invest in the Cosmos EVM L1 stack to support builders in releasing autonomous EVM chains. The team said the EVM plan provides Hub with a promising and unique role in the Cosmos ecosystem. Future virtual machine (VM) or Ethereum virtual machine (EVM) upgrades may still unlock new services or onboarding paths, so the team is willing to re-examine this approach while continuing to understand the needs of institutions and L1 builders.