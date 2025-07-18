SharpLink Gaming announces $5 billion in additional stock issuance and advances Ethereum reserve strategy

PANews reported on July 18 that according to the website documents of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), SharpLink Gaming, Inc. announced on July 17 that it intends to issue additional common stock with a total amount of up to US$5 billion through a sales agreement with AGP/Alliance Global Partners. The funds raised from this additional issuance will be mainly used to acquire Ethereum (ETH) as the company's main reserve asset, and will also be used for daily operations, market development and core alliance marketing business. SharpLink Gaming is headquartered in Minneapolis, focusing on online performance marketing and actively deploying the crypto game market. The company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market with the stock code "SBET".