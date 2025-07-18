Thumzup board approves holding up to $250 million in crypto

PANews reported on July 18 that according to PR Newswire, the board of directors of Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP) has approved the company to hold up to $250 million in cryptocurrency assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC) and stablecoin USDC. The company's CEO Robert Steele said that as the US government's cryptocurrency policy becomes more friendly, Thumzup will create greater value for shareholders by diversifying its layout in the cryptocurrency market.

