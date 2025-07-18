US SEC considers exemptions for cryptocurrency innovation

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Bloomberg, Paul Atkins, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said that the SEC is considering establishing regulatory exemptions for innovative projects to encourage the development of tokenization. This move was made after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the landmark stablecoin bill. Atkins said that the SEC is exploring new trading methods and more targeted regulatory exemptions to promote the construction of the tokenized securities ecosystem. He also said that stablecoin legislation is an important step for the United States to become a global cryptocurrency center.

