White House confirms President Trump supports tax exemption for small Bitcoin transactions

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Bitcoin Magazine , White House press secretary Carolyn Levitt said at a press conference that President Trump has clearly supported the establishment of a $ 600 tax-free threshold for Bitcoin transactions to promote the daily use of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Levitt said that the government will continue to explore legislative solutions to promote more convenient and efficient crypto payments. In addition, the signing ceremony of the GENIUS Act will be held tomorrow. The bill is considered an important step for Trump to fulfill his promise to make the United States a "crypto capital."

