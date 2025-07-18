Swedish company BTC AB spent about $500,000 to purchase 4.5 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 156

PANews reported on July 18 that according to an official announcement, the Swedish company Bitcoin Treasury Capital (BTC AB) has purchased 4.5 bitcoins for approximately $500,000 (approximately 5 million Swedish kronor), with an average purchase price of $118,338. As of July 18, 2025, the company holds approximately 156 bitcoins. The approximately 5 million Swedish kronor issued on July 9 has not yet been used and will all be used to purchase bitcoins.

