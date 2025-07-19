Tom Lee: Is the rise in crypto company stock prices due to rising coin prices or reserve strategies?

PANews
2025/07/19 07:30
Bitcoin
BTC$113,800.54-1.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018649-1.33%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002049-0.53%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000285+3.26%

By Thomas (Tom) Lee (not drummer) FSInsight.com

Compiled by: TechFlow

Understanding DAT* (Digital Asset Treasury) and BTC/ETH Treasury Strategy

* This post has been approved by @saylor (MicroStrategy CEO)

Case Study: $MSTR Creates Template for Crypto Treasury Strategy.

Since the start of the $BTC strategy in 2020, Strategy’s stock price has surged from $13 to $455.

question:

How much of the stock price increase is due to the increase in the price of Bitcoin, and how much is due to crypto reserve strategies?

Tom Lee: Is the rise in crypto company stock prices due to rising coin prices or reserve strategies?

Behind the 35-fold increase in $MSTR stock price:

  • 11 times due to the increase in the price of Bitcoin ($BTC) from $11,000 to $118,000
  • 25 times from treasury strategy
  • That is, the number of bitcoins held per share increases

The impact of the treasury strategy goes far beyond the increase in token price.

Tom Lee: Is the rise in crypto company stock prices due to rising coin prices or reserve strategies?

$MSTR’s DAT (Digital Asset Treasury) strategy increases the number of tokens held per share by:

  • Issued shares > P/NAV (market value) = Number of tokens per share increases
  • Price volatility of tokens reduces borrowing costs = higher return on investment (ROI)
  • Use convertible bonds/preferred stock = limit equity dilution

By the way:

  • $ETH is more volatile than $BTC
  • Therefore, this volatility has a greater impact on ETH DAT than BTC DAT.

Tom Lee: Is the rise in crypto company stock prices due to rising coin prices or reserve strategies?

@grok created the following table (excerpt)

Tom Lee: Is the rise in crypto company stock prices due to rising coin prices or reserve strategies?

Note from Deep Tide: This table shows some of MicroStrategy's (MSTR) financing activities since it began to include Bitcoin as part of its treasury in 2020. These include internal cash, Convertible Senior Notes, Senior Secured Notes, Secured Loans, and ATM Equity Programs, almost all of which were used to purchase Bitcoin.

Bitmine announced its ETH treasury strategy on June 30, 2025, and completed the transaction on July 9, 2025.

Tom Lee: Is the rise in crypto company stock prices due to rising coin prices or reserve strategies?

The $MSTR example shows that buying tokens can:

  • Increase the number of tokens per share

$BMNR 7 days after initial transaction:

  • Acquired $1 billion worth of ETH

$MSTR acquired $250 million in tokens in the same time frame

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to official data, Circle issued approximately 5.4 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 6.4 billion USDC in the seven days ending July 31st, reducing
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002+0.03%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 13:07
Mind Network Launches Phase 2 of “World AI Health Hub” and Launches $5 Million FHE Reward Pool

Mind Network Launches Phase 2 of “World AI Health Hub” and Launches $5 Million FHE Reward Pool

PANews reported on June 23 that Mind Network officially announced its cooperation with VANA to launch the second phase of the "World AI Health Hub" activity on BSC. The first
MindNetwork FHE
FHE$0.06908+2.52%
VANA
VANA$4.099-3.77%
Morpheus Labs
MIND$0.000301-1.63%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1188-2.22%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000113+8.65%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 18:45
According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

PANews 8月2日消息，据官方消息，纳斯达克上市公司 ATA Creativity Global（Nasdaq: AACG）宣布与由 Babylon 基金会作为 LP 领投的 Baby BTC Strategic Capital 签署协议，后者将以 1 亿美元总额控股 ATA，包括 3000 万美元新股与 7000 万美元认股权证，并重组董事会。 ATA 将转型为全球首个专注BTCFi生态的上市平台，深度与 Babylon项目合作（当前 BTC 质押4.5万枚）。公司还将大规模收购 Baby 代币，对标Baby 1亿多美元流通市值，打造“BTCFi
Bitcoin
BTC$113,685.59-1.17%
Babylon
BABY$0.05874+6.33%
BTCFI
BTCFI$0.00001845-19.74%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 12:33

Trending News

More

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

Mind Network Launches Phase 2 of “World AI Health Hub” and Launches $5 Million FHE Reward Pool

According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

BTC突破114000美元，日内下跌 1.16%

According to Cailian Press, all three major US stock indices closed lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.23%, bringing its weekly decline to 2.92%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.24%, bringi