World Liberty Financial: WLFI token trading is expected to start in six to eight weeks

PANews reported on July 19 that according to Cryptoslate, World Liberty Financial announced that its governance token WLFI will begin trading within six to eight weeks from July 18, completing community authorization, authorized on-chain transfers, and secondary market access. According to the announcement, the team will use this time to finalize "strategic adjustments," such as listing on exchanges and phased unlocking plans, aimed at expanding participant participation.

Earlier on July 17, it was reported that the "WLFI Token Transferable Proposal" had been voted through.