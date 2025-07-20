Source: U.S. Treasury Secretary Bensont urged Trump not to remove Fed Chairman Powell

2025/07/20 10:35
PANews reported on July 20 that according to CCTV News, the reporter learned on the 19th that an informed source said that US Treasury Secretary Benson recently privately advised US President Trump that he should not try to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Powell. Benson believes that apart from the current overall economic factors, Federal Reserve officials have signaled that they may cut interest rates twice before the end of the year. Benson warned that firing Powell could have economic, political and legal consequences. People familiar with the matter said that Benson's remarks differed from the views of other senior officials in the Trump administration.

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to official data, Circle issued approximately 5.4 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 6.4 billion USDC in the seven days ending July 31st, reducing
According to @ai_9684xtpa, an address suspected to belong to Anchorage Digital appears to have purchased 14,933 ETH, valued at $52.07 million, through the Galaxy Digital OTC platform. Four hours ago,

PANews 8月2日消息，据 @ai_9684xtpa 监测，疑似归属于 Anchorage Digital 的地址似乎正通过 Galaxy Digital OTC 买入 14933 ETH，价值 5207 万美元。4 小时前几乎是 ETH 的反弹起点，接收均价 3,487 美元；目前代币已全部转移至地址 0x18A...327Ea。
Tether beats South Korea as one of the largest U.S. treasury bond holder

Stablecoin issuer Tether has surpassed South Korea in the number of U.S. treasury bond holders after it issued more assets with total exposure to U.S. Treasuries. How much U.S. debt does the firm hold? According to data from analysis firm…
