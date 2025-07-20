Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan: The SAR Government has positioned artificial intelligence as a key industry

PANews reported on July 20 that Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po published an essay in which he pointed out that the 35th Hong Kong Book Fair, which lasted for seven consecutive days, opened on the 16th at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, setting up the "Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Special Pop-up Exhibition Area" for the first time. The SAR government has positioned artificial intelligence as a key industry. From vigorously supporting basic research to promoting the transformation of results, from cultivating local start-ups to attracting global cutting-edge technology companies to settle down, from accelerating the construction of the northern metropolitan area to strengthening innovation and technology cooperation with sister cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Hong Kong's innovation and technology industry development has a solid blueprint. The SAR government will lock in the goal and not relax, and draw a blueprint to the end. The innovation and technology industry will provide more diverse and high-quality career development opportunities for young people in Hong Kong.