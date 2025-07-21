H100 Group AB raises $14.1M SEK to fund Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

2025/07/21 17:14
H100 Group AB, which now holds 370 BTC on its balance sheet, has raised approximately $14.1 million through a directed share issue to further bolster its Bitcoin Treasury strategy.

H100 Group AB, a Swedish health technology company with a Bitcoin Treasury, has announced a successful directed share issue, raising approximately SEK 14.1 million from a group of qualified investors, including Evan Rosenberg, Loek Schellekens, and Sebastiaan Hendrik Gerrit Jan Ribbink.

The offering includes up to 1,523,089 new shares priced at SEK 9.30 each, matching the stock’s closing price on July 18. The new shares represent a modest dilution of around 0.5% of total shares, factoring in both outstanding and yet-to-be-registered stock.

The funds will be used to further bolster the company’s increasingly bold Bitcoin Treasury Strategy.

This latest capital raise continues a string of aggressive moves by H100 Group AB to position itself as a major Bitcoin (BTC) treasury player in Europe. The company first drew widespread investor attention in May when it disclosed a $490,000 purchase of 4.39 BTC, which triggered a 40% surge in its share price.

Following the positive market response, H100 doubled down on its crypto focus, leveraging the momentum to secure additional funding and grow its Bitcoin holdings. H100 Group’s latest SEK 14.1 million directed share issue comes on the heels of a blockbuster $54 million venture capital raise earlier this month, which marked the largest crypto VC round globally for the week of July 6–12, according to data from Crypto Fundraising.

According to data from BitcoinTreasuries, the company now holds approximately 370 BTC on its balance sheet worth $44.06M at the current prices. This places H100 at 49th spot among top public Bitcoin Treasury companies worldwide.

