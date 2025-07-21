Crypto custody firm BitGo has filed for a US IPO

PANews reported on July 21 that according to BusinessWire, cryptocurrency company BitGo has confidentially submitted an S-1 draft registration statement for its Class A common stock initial public offering ( IPO ) to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ). The number of shares issued and the pricing range have not yet been determined. The IPO is expected to take place after the SEC completes the review process, and the specific timing depends on market and other conditions.

