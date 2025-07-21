Insider: Polymarket to acquire compliant exchange QCX for $112 million

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Bloomberg, the cryptocurrency prediction platform Polymarket will legally return to the US market after reaching an acquisition agreement with QCX. Previously, Polymarket was required by US federal regulators to operate offshore due to unregistration, but the US Department of Justice and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have recently terminated their investigations. The acquisition will enable Polymarket to obtain regulatory approval and officially open to US users. It is reported that Polymarket will acquire the derivatives exchange QCX for US$112 million, which was approved by the CFTC to operate on July 9.