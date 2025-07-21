Insider: Polymarket to acquire compliant exchange QCX for $112 million

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Bloomberg, the cryptocurrency prediction platform Polymarket will legally return to the US market after reaching an acquisition agreement with QCX. Previously, Polymarket was required by US federal regulators to operate offshore due to unregistration, but the US Department of Justice and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have recently terminated their investigations. The acquisition will enable Polymarket to obtain regulatory approval and officially open to US users. It is reported that Polymarket will acquire the derivatives exchange QCX for US$112 million, which was approved by the CFTC to operate on July 9.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.