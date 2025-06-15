Consensys founder: ETH has been discussed frequently recently due to the improvement of the US regulatory environment

PANews
2025/06/15 17:37
Ethereum
ETH$3,476.42-2.67%

PANews reported on June 15 that Joseph Robin, founder of Consensys and co-founder of Ethereum, responded to the community's statement that he had recently been under pressure from ETH and therefore frequently posted for discussion. He said: The reason why ETH was discussed less frequently before was because Gary Gensler, former chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, did not recommend public discussion, and regulators launched an investigation into Ethereum and the decentralized ecosystem. But now that the U.S. regulatory environment has improved, we can speak more freely, and we have always been very outspoken. We also hope that the community can express their concerns to Ethereum, Consensys, and decentralized protocols to jointly solve the problem.

Kugler's surprise resignation could speed up Trump's selection of the next Fed chairman

Kugler's surprise resignation could speed up Trump's selection of the next Fed chairman

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Board Governor Kugler's sudden resignation on Friday presents US President Trump with an opportunity to fill the Fed vacancy
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.66-1.50%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 23:11
Over the past hour, the entire network has experienced a liquidation of over $20 million, mainly due to long orders.

Over the past hour, the entire network has experienced a liquidation of over $20 million, mainly due to long orders.

PANews reported on August 2 that according to Coinglass data, the total network liquidation reached US$20.038 million in the past hour, of which long positions liquidated US$18.7707 million and short
Share
PANews2025/08/02 22:54

