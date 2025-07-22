Ethereum investment firm Ether Machine plans to raise $1.6 billion in IPO

PANews reported on July 22 that Ether Reserve, a new crypto enterprise backed by well-known crypto investors, will be listed on the Nasdaq through a merger with blank check company Dynamix Corporation, and is expected to raise more than $1.6 billion. The merged entity will be named "Ether Machine" and aims to have more than 400,000 Ethereum on its balance sheet, making it the largest public tool for institutions to access the world's second-largest cryptocurrency. Dynamix shares rose nearly 28% in early trading. The deal highlights the growing interest of institutions in holding cryptocurrencies on corporate balance sheets. In recent months, several projects have announced plans to go public while aiming to package crypto assets into stocks to attract traditional investors.