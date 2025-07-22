Swedish Bitcoin Treasury firm H100 Group cross-lists on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

H100 Group AB has joined the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, adding to its existing listing on Sweden’s NGM Nordic Growth Market, as the company moves up to 44th place among the world’s largest public Bitcoin treasury holders.

H100 Group AB, a Swedish health technology company with a Bitcoin Treasury, has officially begun trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of July 22 under the ticker symbol GS9. The listing, conducted in euros and without the issuance of new shares, marks a key milestone in the company’s international expansion.

H100 was already listed on Sweden’s NGM Nordic Growth Market under the ticker H100, and the cross-listing in Frankfurt expands its visibility beyond Scandinavia and into the broader European investor community. It will be trading alongside several other Bitcoin treasury companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, including Bitcoin Group SE, Advanced Bitcoin Technologies AG, and another Swedish company BTC AB.

The move comes at a time when investor appetite for Bitcoin-related equities is growing rapidly, and H100 Group AB has positioned itself to meet that demand with conviction. Since May this year, the company has undertaken a steady and transparent Bitcoin (BTC) accumulation strategy, converting both cash reserves and convertible loans into BTC.

What began with a modest initial purchase of 4.39 BTC has since evolved into a significant holding of more than 510 BTC, according to BitcoinTreasuries.net. This places H100 at 44th spot among top public Bitcoin Treasury companies worldwide.

Notably, H100 recently secured $54 million in venture capital funding to further expand its Bitcoin treasury, which marked the largest crypto VC round globally for the week of July 6–12, according to data from Crypto Fundraising. This followed H100 Group’s most recent directed share issue of SEK 14.1 million (approximately $1.3 million), announced just yesterday, which is also intended to further expand its Bitcoin holdings.