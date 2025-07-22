Huang Licheng holds a $126 million long position in Hyperliquid, with a profit of more than $22 million in two months

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Yu Jin, Machi Big Brother Huang Licheng ( @machibigbrother ) currently holds a total long position of $ 126 million on the Hyperliquid platform, covering three assets: ETH , HYPE and PUMP . In the past two months, he has accumulated a profit of up to $ 22.45 million by going long on HYPE and ETH . Current positions include: 25x leveraged long 20,199 ETH , worth $ 74.71 million, with an opening price of $ 3,637 ; 5x leveraged long 865,000 HYPE , worth $ 38.64 million, with an opening price of $ 43.4 ; 5x leveraged long 3.5 billion PUMP , worth $ 13.14 million, with an opening price of $ 0.0048 .

