Zebec crypto extends rally on Algorand integration into Zebec Cards and payroll ecosystem

Crypto.news
2025/07/22 20:28
Zebec crypto surged to a $0.0045 intraday high, likely driven by the integration of Algorand, which now allows ALGO tokens to be spent globally through Zebec Cards.

Zebec Network (ZBCN) price extended its rally today, reaching an intraday high of $0.0045 after closing at $0.0042 yesterday, which marked a clean breakout from the $0.00310-$0.00380 consolidation range that had capped the price action for almost three weeks. The price has now confirmed a shift in market structure, forming a higher high following the higher low established on July 18 at around $0.0028.

The potential catalyst was likely the team’s announcement that Zebec is integrating its payment technology with the Algorand (ALGO) ecosystem, enabling ALGO to be used across its card and payroll tools. The integration allows ALGO holders to spend their tokens anywhere Mastercard is accepted through Zebec Cards.

“Algorand’s security and ISO 20022 readiness set the standard for real-world crypto payments,” explained the team.

Zebec Network’s expanding integrations with multiple blockchains and the addition of new tokens has continued to drive strong performance for Zebec Cards. Just yesterday, the team reported $52 million in rolling 4-week transaction volume processed through Zebec Cards — a 7% increase — and nearly 11,900 cards issued across 97 countries.

The integration of ScienceCard, which was acquired by Zebec Network earlier this year, further contributed to this growth as it facilitated the conversion of ScienceCardUK users into the Zebec Cards ecosystem.

