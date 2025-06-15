Blockstream CEO: Companies adopting Bitcoin strategies are eating the "lunch" of listed companies

According to PANews on June 15, Bitcoin Magazine President David Bailey posted on the X platform that every time a company adds Bitcoin to its corporate treasury, it will eliminate a traditional company that does not own Bitcoin. Today, corporate liquidity is actually Bitcoin liquidity, and companies will face "death" if they do not join. In response, Blockstream co-founder and CEO Adam Back said that companies that adopt Bitcoin treasury strategies are eating up the "lunch" of listed companies. If you ignore the biggest arbitrage of this century, capital reallocation will leave you behind, which is really not an option.

