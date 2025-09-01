6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 18:52
  • Ethereum and Solana are seen as the top “blue chip” altcoins with strong links to the Trump family
  • Chainlink, XRP, and ADA are gaining relevance through direct engagement with US policymakers
  • Political narratives are creating a unique catalyst for these six altcoins in a weak market

While the broader crypto market pulls back, a handful of altcoins with direct links to Donald Trump and the White House are getting a second look from traders. According to Altcoin Buzz, these six tokens have a unique political narrative that could set them apart, regardless of short-term market weakness.

The Blue Chips: Ethereum and Solana Lead

Even at the top of the market, the Trump connection is strong.

Why is Ethereum considered a “Trump Coin”?

Ethereum remains the strongest White House-linked asset, largely due to frequent promotion by Trump’s family, particularly Eric Trump. This has fueled speculation that ETH is a core long-term holding for the family, making it a key beneficiary of any pro-crypto government policy. 

At press time, Ethereum trades at $4,404, down 0.86% on the day and over 6% in the past week. Despite short-term weakness, the consistent visibility of ETH in Trump’s orbit makes it a leading beneficiary of potential government-driven crypto adoption.

What’s Solana’s connection?

Alongside Ethereum, Solana has also captured attention. Trump previously used the Solana network to launch political memecoins, and the launch of the Trump-backed USD1 stablecoin on Solana. 

Solana trades at $199, reflecting a weekly decline of just 2.49%, signaling relative strength compared to peers.

Chainlink has emerged as a government partner by integrating official U.S. economic data feeds, a move that underscores its practical utility. Despite this milestone, LINK trades at $22.93, losing more than 11% over the past week. 

Nevertheless, its central role in blockchain infrastructure suggests that long-term opportunities remain strong.

How does XRP and ADA make it to the “Trump Coin” list?

Meanwhile, XRP continues to divide opinion. The token was mentioned by Trump in earlier discussions about a potential U.S. crypto reserve but has yet to see clear adoption. However, the completion of its lawsuit and confirmation of testing by Swift offer renewed optimism. Currently, XRP trades at $2.74, showing an 8.58% decline for the week.

Cardano, led by Charles Hoskinson, has gained visibility through direct engagement with Washington policymakers. Its founder has been vocal about shaping crypto regulation, a position that could benefit ADA holders in the long term. Cardano trades at $0.804, down nearly 11% over the week.

The Bottom Line for Traders

Besides these, Cronos (CRO) also secured a spotlight due to a $6.2 billion treasury initiative tied to Trump Media. 

Altcoin Buzz stresses that while short-term volatility persists across these assets, the political connections and institutional discussions surrounding them may offer strategic value for investors anticipating longer cycles.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/trump-coins-6-altcoins-driven-by-politics/

