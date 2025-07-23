Dan Tapiero's two funds will merge to form a new brand 50T and launch a new $500 million crypto fund

PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block, 10T Holdings (10T) and 1RoundTable Partners (1RT), two crypto growth equity funds founded by senior macro investor Dan Tapiero, completed a brand merger, established a new brand 50T and launched a new fund of US$500 million. The newly established 50T Fund V is a 10-year closed-end fund that focuses on growth equity investments in blockchain, cryptocurrency and Web3 infrastructure. The first fundraising is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year. Under the merged brand, 50T currently manages US$2 billion in assets and retains a board seat in its portfolio. The company said its "calculated" centralized management strategy emphasizes structured downside protection and active governance.

