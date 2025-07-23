Dan Tapiero's two funds will merge to form a new brand 50T and launch a new $500 million crypto fund

PANews
2025/07/23 08:20
FUND
FUND$0.0275-1.71%
FORM
FORM$3.7798+1.06%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.18+9.35%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001256-1.25%

PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block, 10T Holdings (10T) and 1RoundTable Partners (1RT), two crypto growth equity funds founded by senior macro investor Dan Tapiero, completed a brand merger, established a new brand 50T and launched a new fund of US$500 million. The newly established 50T Fund V is a 10-year closed-end fund that focuses on growth equity investments in blockchain, cryptocurrency and Web3 infrastructure. The first fundraising is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year. Under the merged brand, 50T currently manages US$2 billion in assets and retains a board seat in its portfolio. The company said its "calculated" centralized management strategy emphasizes structured downside protection and active governance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$812 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$812 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 1st that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $812 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $75.61 million
Share
PANews2025/08/01 23:30
South Korea's financial regulator plans to issue guidelines for cryptocurrency lending services next month

South Korea's financial regulator plans to issue guidelines for cryptocurrency lending services next month

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service, along with the Digital Asset Exchange Association (DAXA) and
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:02
Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

PANews reported on August 2nd that Arthur Hayes responded to morning profit-taking on the X platform: "The US tariff bill will expire in the third quarter...at least that's what the
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:03

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$812 million, mainly due to the short position

South Korea's financial regulator plans to issue guidelines for cryptocurrency lending services next month

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

Yield Magnetism and System Resilience: How to Rationally View the YT Arbitrage of Ethena × Pendle?