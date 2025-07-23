Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba may announce his resignation, the yen fell in the short term, and Japanese stocks rose

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Jinshi, the Nikkei 225 index extended its gains and stood above 41,000 points, up more than 3% on the day. The short-term gains of USD/JPY once expanded to 60 points, standing above 147, reaching a high of 147.14, up 0.26% on the day. According to Japan's Mainichi Shimbun, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will announce his resignation at the end of August.

