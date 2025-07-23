Listed company SEALSQ plans to set up a $30 million cryptocurrency investment fund

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Globenewswire, SEALSQ Corp, a Nasdaq-listed public key infrastructure development company, announced that it is setting up a cryptocurrency investment fund of approximately US$30 million and plans to use the funds to purchase digital assets, including BTC, ETH, HBAR, etc. In addition, the company also stated that its cryptocurrency investment fund will serve as a strategic funding tool responsible for developing strategies for purchasing and holding cryptocurrencies, similar to how companies invest in traditional assets such as bonds or stocks.

