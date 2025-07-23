DMG Blockchain Solutions, a listed Bitcoin mining company, plans to establish a diversified digital asset treasury

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Globenewswire, DMG Blockchain Solutions, a listed Bitcoin mining company, announced that it is evaluating the institutional-level fund management strategy of its subsidiary Systemic Trust Company and plans to establish a diversified digital asset treasury. At this stage, the company's digital asset portfolio consists only of Bitcoin. It has begun to evaluate the use of existing mining income and additional funds to acquire other digital assets besides Bitcoin. DMG Blockchain Solutions currently holds approximately 341 Bitcoins, ranking 54th among listed Bitcoin treasury companies.

