Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

PANews reported on July 23 that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino tweeted that Tether announced some of its investments and venture capital portfolios today. Overall, the Tether Group has invested in more than 120 companies, and this number is expected to grow significantly in the coming months and years. These investments are all made from Tether's own profits (US$ 13.7 billion in 2024 ), and do not involve USDt and other stablecoin reserves, and are operations of Tether's investment department.

