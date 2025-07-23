ETHSofia 2025 conference will be held in September

Incrypted
2025/07/23 23:00
  • ETHSofia 2025 returns with a focus on Web3 security.
  • This September, speakers will include representatives of Ledger, Consensys, Centrifuge, RedStone, and others.
  • Topics include AI, Trading Tech, DeFi, RWAs, and more.

The flagship Ethereum event in the Balkan region, ETHSofia 2025, will take place on September 24-25 at Sofia Tech Park. The organizers promise a large-scale event, bringing together leading Web3 specialists from around the world for three days of intensive technical sessions, workshops, and networking. This is stated in the press release provided by Incrypted.

This year’s conference focuses on Web3 security, which is a response to the growing number of abuses of decentralised protocols.

According to the information, the program includes sessions on infrastructure resilience, smart contract design, exploit prevention, as well as practical workshops and panel discussions with leading researchers and security engineers.

The first wave of confirmed speakers includes:

  • Nicolas Bacca, co-founder of Ledger;
  • Stefan Bratanov, blockchain engineer at Consensys;
  • Martin Quensel, co-founder of Centrifuge;
  • Mike Massari, strategic advisor at RedStone;
  • Krum Pashov, founder of Pashov Audit Group;
  • Shermin Voshmgir, the author of Token Economy and founder of Token Kitchen.

The full list of speakers is available on the event’s official website.

The organizers noted that the general partners of the event are: Nexo, a Bulgarian leader in crypto fintech; Ambire, developers of smart contract wallets; Bitomat; BoneX; UEB3 Fund; Remote IT World; and the Ethereum Foundation, which is once again supporting the event through its Ecosystem Support Program.

In addition to security, the program will cover areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain, Trading Tech, DeFi, real-world tokenized assets (RWAs), and blockchain scaling.

The organizers expect ETHSofia 2025 to be even more daring, ambitious and exciting. The conference aims not only to raise technical awareness but also to consolidate Sofia’s position as one of the new Ethereum development centers in Europe.

