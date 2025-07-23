XRP gets its own MicroStrategy: Nature’s Miracle unveils $20M treasury bet

Crypto.news
2025/07/23 23:38
XRP
Nature’s Miracle became the first firm to hold XRP as a core treasury asset, and not just as a test.

Summary
  • Nature’s Miracle adopts XRP as its treasury reserve.
  • The company will acquire up to $20M in XRP
  • Funding will come from an equity sale to GHS Investments

XRP (XRP) has gained significant recognition from the corporate sector. On Wednesday, July 23, Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. announced the establishment of a corporate XRP treasury with up to $20 million in assets. The company will fund this acquisition through equity financing from GHS Investments, based on a Form S-1 registration that has been approved by the SEC.

The move made Nature’s Miracle the first company to rely on XRP as a core treasury asset. James Li, CEO of Nature’s Miracle, explained that the passage of the GENIUS Act opened a new opportunity for digital assets. With more companies using digital assets in their corporate treasuries, the firm sees an opportunity for XRP.

XRP, ETH gain attention as Bitcoin treasury alternatives

The vast majority of firms that hold crypto treasuries favor Bitcoin (BTC), as both a hedge against inflation and geopolitical risk. However, an increasing number of companies are exploring alternative assets. One of the assets that’s gaining attention is Ethereum (ETH), with advocates promoting it as “digital oil,” an asset powering the DeFi sector.

XRP is positioned at the center of Ripple’s ecosystem, with a focus on institutional cross-border payments. This makes it a potentially attractive asset for institutional investors who are betting on the growing utility of blockchain payments for corporate clients.

