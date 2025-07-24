SEC Approves Bitwise ETF, Then Immediately Reverses Decision Hours Later

CryptoNews
2025/07/24 01:54
Major
MAJOR$0.16141+5.53%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000098+1.03%
Ondo
ONDO$0.9015+1.02%
Legend of Arcadia
ARCA$0.01436-0.76%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1182+12.57%

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) granted accelerated approval for Bitwise’s 10 Crypto Index ETF on July 22, only to reverse the decision hours later through a stay order.

The approved ETF would have tracked ten digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, Cardano, SUI, Avalanche, Litecoin, Polkadot, and others, with at least 85% of its allocation dedicated to previously approved components, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

A Pause or a No?

NYSE Arca received permission to amend its rules for listing the multi-asset fund before the Commission intervened.

Assistant Secretary Sherry Haywood issued a stay notice under Rule 431, stating that the Commission would review the delegated action taken by the Division of Trading and Markets.

The reversal occurred despite the SEC finding the proposal consistent with Exchange Act requirements for preventing fraudulent practices and protecting investors.

The dramatic policy flip comes as 72 crypto-related ETF applications await regulatory approval from providers including Grayscale, CoinShares, Franklin Templeton, and VanEck.

Bloomberg Intelligence assigns 95% approval odds for Solana, XRP, and Litecoin ETFs this year, while existing Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs continue attracting billions in institutional inflows.

Ethereum ETFs recorded $533.87 million in net inflows on July 22, marking the third-largest single-day inflow since inception, while Bitcoin ETFs experienced $67.93 million in outflows.

Regulatory Confusion Emerges as Multi-Asset Approval Process Stalls

The Bitwise 10 Crypto Index ETF approval represented a major expansion beyond existing Bitcoin and Ethereum products, with holdings weighted by market capitalization and monthly rebalancing.

As of June 30, Bitcoin comprised 78.72% and Ethereum 11.10% of the proposed fund, with the remaining eight cryptocurrencies making up the rest.

The SEC’s accelerated approval process typically applies to non-controversial rule changes that align with existing regulations.

The Commission found Bitwise’s 85% allocation requirement for previously approved components to be sufficient to mitigate fraud and manipulation risks, consistent with prior 80% thresholds for similar products.

NYSE Arca’s rule amendments would have allowed Trust Units issued by limited liability companies and explicitly permitted index-based investments.

The changes included conforming corporate governance policies and eliminating shareholder meeting requirements, aligning with existing treatment of investment vehicles.

The Division of Trading and Markets took the initial approval action under delegated authority before senior Commission officials intervened with the stay order. The reversal suggests disagreement within the SEC about multi-asset crypto product approvals despite technical rule compliance.

Coinbase Custody Trust Company would have served as a digital asset custodian, while Bank of New York Mellon provided cash custody and administration services. The ETF structure included cash-based creation and redemption in 10,000-share units, with daily net asset value calculations using CF Benchmarks pricing data.

Institutional Demand Surges Despite Regulatory Uncertainty

Existing crypto ETFs continue to experience massive institutional adoption despite regulatory confusion.

Ethereum ETFs have attracted $8.32 billion in cumulative inflows since their inception, with BlackRock’s ETHA leading Tuesday’s surge with $426.22 million. The fund now manages over $10 billion in assets, representing 2.24% of Ethereum’s circulating supply.

Bitcoin ETFs hold a total of $154.77 billion in assets, despite recent outflows, accounting for approximately 6.5% of Bitcoin’s market capitalization.

Grayscale’s GBTC recorded $7.51 million in inflows, while Ark Invest’s ARKB and Bitwise’s BITB experienced outflows exceeding $30 million each.

The pending ETF pipeline includes applications for Dogecoin, MELANIA, TRUMP, and other meme tokens alongside serious institutional products.

Most recently, 21Shares filed for an ONDO token ETF that tracks the native token of Ondo Finance, a layer-1 blockchain designed for institutional finance and the tokenization of real-world assets.

Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund conversion to ETF status faced similar approval-then-uncertainty patterns, with speculation mounting about potential stays.

The fund holds Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Cardano, with allocations of 79.9% to Bitcoin and 11.3% to Ethereum.

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins has established a crypto task force to develop clear rules following years of “regulation by enforcement” under Gary Gensler.

March decisions on multiple altcoin ETFs were delayed until October, with the Commission citing a need for “longer periods” to consider proposed rule changes despite relatively high approval odds from analysts.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Newsfile, Sequans Communications, a leading 5G/4G IoT semiconductor company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, announced that it will raise approximately
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001256-1.25%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 18:19
Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

PANews reported on August 2nd that Arthur Hayes responded to morning profit-taking on the X platform: "The US tariff bill will expire in the third quarter...at least that's what the
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:03
ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

PANews reported on August 2nd that ARK Invest's ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF funds collectively increased their holdings of Coinbase by 94,678 shares yesterday, valued at approximately $35.76 million. ARKK increased
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0005391-0.40%
ARK
ARK$0.4271+1.49%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 13:39

Trending News

More

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

Market News: Hyperliquid plans to provide automatic refunds to users affected by API issues

Bloomberg: Swedish payment giant Klarna considers restarting US IPO as early as September