Washington State Moves To Forfeit $7.1 Million Worth Of Crypto From International Fraud Scheme

CryptoNews
2025/07/24 03:49
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1948-0.66%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10028+0.39%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1182+12.57%
Threshold
T$0.01635-0.54%

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington filed a civil action on Tuesday seeking the forfeiture of over $7 million in digital assets recovered from a massive crypto scheme, a new press release from the Department of Justice shows.

Fraudsters Stole $97 Million in Crypto Scheme, New Press Release Shows

According to the July 23 press release, U.S. officials are looking to forfeit $7.1 million, just a sliver of the $97 million stolen by a handful of crypto fraudsters between June 22 and July 24.

Recovered in December 2024, the illicit funds were laundered as part of a complex oil tank rental scheme involving Newcastle, Washington resident Geoffrey K. Auyeung.

“The co-schemers in this fraud moved their ill-gotten gain through various cryptocurrency accounts to try to launder the money stolen from victims,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Miller. “Federal investigators and prosecutors in our office moved as quickly as possible to trace and seize the cryptocurrency so that some of the losses can be returned to victims.”

Crypto Fraudster Faces Up to 200 Years Behind Bars

Indicted in August 2024, Auyeung and his unnamed co-conspirators allegedly convinced unwitting victims to move their funds into escrow accounts based in Europe and Texas in order to generate “significant profits” from renting out oil tanks there.

Once victims sent their money, the crypto fraudsters stopped responding and shuffled the funds to crypto accounts in Russia and Nigeria—one of which had ties to a terrorist organization.

“The money was quickly moved to one or more of at least 81 different accounts at financial institutions, moved offshore, or moved to one or more of at least 19 different cryptocurrency accounts, where it was used for the purchase of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Tether, USD Coin, and Ethereum,” the press release states.

Auyeung faces a maximum of 200 years behind bars if convicted for the international crypto fraud, though sentencing varies per jurisdiction.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Newsfile, Sequans Communications, a leading 5G/4G IoT semiconductor company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, announced that it will raise approximately
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001256-1.25%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 18:19
Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

PANews reported on August 2nd that Arthur Hayes responded to morning profit-taking on the X platform: "The US tariff bill will expire in the third quarter...at least that's what the
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:03
ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

PANews reported on August 2nd that ARK Invest's ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF funds collectively increased their holdings of Coinbase by 94,678 shares yesterday, valued at approximately $35.76 million. ARKK increased
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0005391-0.40%
ARK
ARK$0.4271+1.49%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 13:39

Trending News

More

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

Market News: Hyperliquid plans to provide automatic refunds to users affected by API issues

Bloomberg: Swedish payment giant Klarna considers restarting US IPO as early as September