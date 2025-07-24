21Shares Partners with Societe Generale to Expand European Institutional Access to Crypto ETPs

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Globenewswire, 21Shares AG announced that it has signed an ETP market-making fund platform agreement with Societe Generale to enhance the liquidity of 21Shares ETPs on the fund platform for German and Eastern European investors. According to the agreement, Societe Generale will support the trading of 21Shares' Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs (ABTC, CBTC, AETH, CETH) by providing over-the-counter liquidity on major fund platforms in Germany and Eastern Europe. Through this cooperation, 21Shares' flagship cryptocurrency products will be available to a wider range of professional investors, thereby expanding its institutional coverage in Germany and Eastern Europe.