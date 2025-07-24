Ripple: Beware of XRP-related scams on YouTube

PANews reported on July 24 that Ripple issued a warning on the X platform, noting that XRP-related scams are increasing on the YouTube platform. After the scammers steal the account, they will update the page content and pretend to be the official Ripple account. Ripple or the company's executives will never ask users to send them XRP.

