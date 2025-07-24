Stablecoin Giant Tether Rekindles Plans to Break Into US Market: Report

CryptoNews
2025/07/24 12:29
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.020578+15.03%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1948-0.10%
Router Protocol
ROUTE$0.00644-16.03%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004818+6.80%
Major
MAJOR$0.16072+5.41%

Tether is laying the groundwork for a fresh push into the US, spurred by a major shift in the country’s regulatory climate.

CEO Paolo Ardoino told Bloomberg in an interview Wednesday that the company is moving ahead with its domestic strategy, following last week’s signing of landmark stablecoin legislation by US President Donald Trump.

The so-called GENIUS Act is expected to expand the role of stablecoins in global finance, potentially allowing banks, card networks and tech firms to issue their own digital tokens.

“We are well in progress of establishing our US domestic strategy,” Ardoino told Bloomberg. “It’s going to be focused on the US institutional markets, providing an efficient stablecoin for payments but also for interbank settlements and trading.”

Tether Shakes Off Past Scrutiny as USDT Circulation Surges

His announcement signals a notable reversal for Tether, which has kept its operations largely offshore since 2021, when it paid nearly $60m to settle allegations with US regulators.

The company was barred from operating in New York after the attorney general’s office accused it of making false claims about its reserves. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission also fined Tether for misleading the public about how well its stablecoin was backed.

Despite the regulatory setbacks, Tether’s USDT token has remained dominant globally, with more than $162b in circulation. That figure is up 18% since the start of the year. Its closest rival, USDC issued by Circle Internet Group, has a circulating supply of around $64.7b.

Tether Rejects IPO Route Even as Circle’s Stock Soars

Tether’s renewed focus on the US comes as competition heats up. Circle, which went public in June, has seen its stock surge over 500% since its debut. Tether, however, has no plans to follow suit.

“In general we are not interested in becoming a public company,” Ardoino said.

The new legislation appears to be opening doors that were previously shut. Ardoino, along with other crypto executives, attended the White House bill signing. The law could, for the first time, help normalize stablecoin usage, both in crypto trading and across mainstream financial infrastructure.

Tether has long been under fire for a lack of transparency, particularly regarding its reserves. Audits, promised for years, have yet to materialize. But Ardoino said the company has been in contact with auditing firms in recent weeks.

As it re-engages with the US, Tether looks committed to its primary strategy of leading in emerging markets. Ardoino said that these regions are a key priority, where the company believes it maintains a strong advantage over competitors.

“This is something that Tether has done incredibly well for the past 10 years,” he said. “We have a better technology, we have a much better understanding of this market than anyone else.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Newsfile, Sequans Communications, a leading 5G/4G IoT semiconductor company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, announced that it will raise approximately
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001256-1.25%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 18:19
Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

PANews reported on August 2nd that Arthur Hayes responded to morning profit-taking on the X platform: "The US tariff bill will expire in the third quarter...at least that's what the
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:03
ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

PANews reported on August 2nd that ARK Invest's ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF funds collectively increased their holdings of Coinbase by 94,678 shares yesterday, valued at approximately $35.76 million. ARKK increased
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0005391-0.40%
ARK
ARK$0.4271+1.49%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 13:39

Trending News

More

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

Market News: Hyperliquid plans to provide automatic refunds to users affected by API issues

Bloomberg: Swedish payment giant Klarna considers restarting US IPO as early as September