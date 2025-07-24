Web3 domain registrar Freename completes $6.5 million Series A funding

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Finsmes, Swiss Web3 domain name registrar Freename completed a US$6.5 million Series A financing round, led by Entrée Capital and followed by Polymorphic Capital. Its seed round investors Sparkle Ventures, Blockchain Founders Fund and Golden Record Ventures also participated. In addition, there are new angel investors, including Target Global co-founder Mike Lobanov, Rashwan Family Office and former Coinbase Custody CEO Aaron Schnarch.

The company focuses on bridging the traditional DNS and blockchain domain name systems. Freename's core technologies include a cross-chain domain name conflict management system that supports multi-chain domain name resolution such as Polygon and Solana, and maintains compatibility with traditional browsers. Its innovative solutions allow users to create custom top-level domain names and profit from second-level domain name sales. The funds will be used for product development and global market expansion.