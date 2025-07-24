Zircuit launches Hyperliquid for AI Trading, an AI engine that supports real-time cross-chain crypto trading

PANews reported on July 24 that according to official news, Zircuit announced the launch of "Hyperliquid for AI Trading", an AI engine that supports real-time cross-chain crypto trading, with one-click execution and enterprise-level security. The platform now supports both passive income generation and active AI strategy trading, and will be launched in phases starting in July 2025, open to the world in August, and launch an ecological incentive plan in Q4 (a total of 10 million ZRC will be allocated for the community to build AI models).

